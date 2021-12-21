A son, Asher Edward Ray Tharp was born November 18th, 2021, at 8:57 pm. He weighed 4 lbs. 14 oz. and was 18 inches long. His mother and father are Kayla and Justin Tharp of Santa Fe, Missouri.
A son, Cohen Wayne Craiger was born November 19th, 2021, at 1:18 pm. He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz and was 19 inches long. His parents are Marsha Borrowman and Zachary Craiger.
A daughter, Breelyn Kay Sutter was born November 20th, 2021, at 10:48 pm. She weighed 6lbs 4 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Tinslee and Cole Sutter of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Jaxton Alexander Allieri, was born November 22nd, 2021. He weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. His mother and father are Jaden Allieri and Caleb Nelson.
A son, Ryker Nickolas Parker was born November 20th, 2021, at 7:07 pm. He weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz. and was 19 inches long. His parents are Madison and Riley Parker of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Sophia Noelle Ulrich was born November 24th, 2021, at 8 am. She weighed 9lbs 15 oz. and was 22 inches long. Her parents are Ashley and Richard Ulrich of Lewistown, Mo.
A daughter, Genevieve Dianne Rees was born November 29th, 2021, at 7:56 am. She weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Carley Lovelace and Jamison Rees of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Julia Katherine Ryck was born November 30th at 12:33 pm. She weighed 5 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Corwin Ryck of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Lyric Dawn Chatman was born December 2, 2021, at 2:12 am. She weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches. Her parents are Sarah and Loel Chatman of Bowling Green Mo.
A daughter, Chaselynn Kendall Woodside was born December 2, 2021, at 2:42 pm. She weighed 7 lbs. 7 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Alexis and Chase Woodside of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Riley Ann Vanloenen was born December 4th, 2021, at 11:03 pm. She weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Shelbi House and Dyland Vanloenen of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Karlee Marie Runyon was born December 5th, 2021, at 8:03 am, She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Brandon Runyon of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Lucas Benjamin Tallman was born December 6, 2021, at 12:55 am. He weighed 9 lbs. 3 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Jessica and Jimmie Tallman of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Piper Joy Sanford was born December 7, 2021, at 7:16 pm. She weighed 4 lbs. 4 oz. and was 17 inches long. Her parents are Ailie and David Sanford II of Quincy, IL.
A daughter, Jolene Dani Poor, was born December 9, 2021, at 7:54 am. He weighed 8 lbs. 12 oz. and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Chrisanne and Cody Poor of Curryville, Mo.
A son, Hunter Ayden Mickels was born December 9th, 2021, at 2:04 pm. He weighed 6 lbs 7 ounces and was 18 1/2 long. His parents are Samantha and Shane Mickels of Quincy, Il.
A daughter, Sylvania Jean Duesdieker was born December 9th, 2021, at 12:28 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Suzanne and Christopher Duesdieker of Quincy, IL.
A son, Nicholas Patrick Garrett was born December 10, 2021, at 8:01 am. He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Dawn and Michael Garrett of New London, Missouri.
A daughter, Priscilla Genevieve Sparks was born December 13th, 2021, at 4:31 pm. She weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz. and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Traci and John Sparks of Lewistown, Mo.
A son, Elijah Alexxander Reid Borrowman was born December 14th, 2021, at 7:54 am. He weighed 8 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Ana and Austin Borrowman of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Aubrey Renee Wilt was born December 16, 2021, at 10:41 am. She weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Megan Trantham and Joseph Wilt of Center, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.