Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Lillian Jean Niffen, was born at 8:15 a.m. June 16, 2022. She weighed 5 lbs. 5 oz. and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Amanda and Roger Niffen of Hannibal.
A daughter, Grace Michelle Simmons, was born at 1:03 a.m. June 16, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Anastasia Barnett and Brett Simmons of Quincy, Ill.
A daughter, Everleigh Ann Jennings, was born at 3:37 p.m. June 12, 2022. She weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Madison White and Andrew Jennings of Frankford.
A daughter, Rhea Lynn May, was born at 2:11 p.m. June 14, 2022. She weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her mother is Miriam Gibler of Hannibal.
A daughter, Echo Chevelle Nelson, was born at 6:12 a.m. June 12, 2022. She weighed 4 lbs. 15 oz. and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Michele Bowler and Benjamin Nelson of Hannibal.
A son, Lennox Maurael Paul French, was born at 9:58 a.m. June 15, 2022. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long. His mother is Kendra Collins of Hannibal.
A son, Joshua Wayne Shy, was born at 8:25 a.m. June 12, 2022. He weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Lora Vonvain and Albert Shy of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ruthie Kay Brooks, was born at 4:29 p.m. June 14, 2022. She weighed 6 lbs. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Monica and Billy Brooks of Hannibal.
A son, Nolan Matthew Thompson, was born at 7:49 a.m. June 13, 2022. He weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 19 inches long. His parents are Jamie King and Matthew Thompson of Hannibal.
A son, Bennett Allen Kirchner, was born at 5:01 a.m. June 15, 2022. He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Cassie and Shay Kirchner of Canton.
A daughter, Amelia Joi Ann Daughtery, was born at 7:57 a.m. June 10, 2022. She weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Mariah and Isaac Daughtery of New London.
A daughter, Lydia Grace Wallace, was born at 8:24 p.m. June 11, 2022. She weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Evan Wallace of New London.
