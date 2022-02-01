A daughter, Ozlynn Diana Jean Smithey was born January 25, 2022 @ 12:32 P.M. She weighed 8Ibs 13oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Elizabeth Vaughn and Kenneth Smithey of Monroe City, MO.
A son, Samuel Blythe Carter Hammond was born January 25, 2022 @ 11:23 A.M. He weighed 7Ibs 11oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Hannah and Michael Hammond of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Remi Russell Johnson was born January 22, 2022 @ 10:02 P.M. She weighed 6Ibs and was 18.9 inches long. Her parents are Katelyn Forshey and Jeff Johnson of Pittsfield, IL.
A daughter, Spencer Reese Dempsey was born January 24, 2022 @ 1:34 P.M. She weighed 8Ibs 8oz and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Sophie and Michael Dempsey of Bowling Green, MO.
A daughter, Asa MayLynn Tuley was born January 24, 2022 @ 4:45 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 12oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Aleasha and Tanner Tuley of Palmyra, MO.
A son, Colt Don Walker was born January 23, 2022 @ 4:46 P.M. He weighed 7Ibs 14oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Morgan Williams and Glyn Walker of Monroe City, MO.
A daughter, Indyia Mykhaele Kidd was born January 13, 2022 @ 1:35 A.M. She weighed 6Ibs 12oz and was 20 inches long. Her mother is Sarah Kidd of Bowling Green, MO.
A daughter, Aryana Sunnymarie Gillam was born January 13, 2022 @ 7:58 A.M. She weighed 6Ibs 10oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Rae Lin and Adam Gillam of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Braxley Owen Moses was born January 18, 2022 @ 10:32 A.M. He weighed 7Ibs and was 19 inches long. His mother is Terryn Moses of Monroe City, MO.
A daughter, Mariana Grace Cochenour was born January 18, 2022 @ 3:23 A.M. She weighed 5Ibs 8oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Debie and Levi Cochenour of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Eli Warren Lewis was born January 18, 2022 @ 2:58 P.M. He weighed 7Ibs 14oz and was 20 3/4 inches long. His parents are Samantha Leake and Jeremiah Lewis of New London, MO.
A son, Kayde Matthew Hudelson was born January 21, 2022 @ 5:45 A.M. He weighed 6Ibs 14oz and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hanna and Ethan Hudelson of New London, MO.
A son, Emmett James Riley was born January 22, 2022 @ 10:34 A.M. He weighed 8Ibs 15oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kaitlynn and Zach Riley of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Landry Olivia Stanton was born January 19, 2022 @ 12:33 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 2oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kylie Smith and Clay Stanton of New London, MO.
A daughter Aunalynn Josephine O'Brien was born January 8, 2022 @ 8:43 A.M. She weighed 7Ibs and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her parents are Michelle and Patrick O'Brien of Maywood, MO.
A daughter, Evren Alice Penrose was born January 1, 2022 @ 3:10 P.M. She weighed 8Ibs 13oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Amber and Jordan Penrose of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Olivia Pearl Ackerman was born January 7, 2022 @ 12:49 A.M. She weighed 8Ibs 10oz and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Kelsey Clow and Jacob Ackerman of Maywood, MO.
A son, August Paul Rodhouse was born January 19, 2022 @ 7:47 A.M. He weighed 8Ibs and was 20 inches long. His parents are Addie and Aaron Rodhouse of Pleasant Hill, IL.
A daughter, Dixie Chevelle Kroencke was born January 18, 2022 @ 3:09 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 3oz and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Ronnie and Dalton Kroencke of Monroe City, MO.
A son, Rowdy Jackson Setzer was born January 20, 2022 @ 7:47 A.M. He weighed 7Ibs 14oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Nick Setzer of Ewing, MO.
A son, Langston Paul Alan Shanks was born January 10, 2022 @ 6:51 A.M. He weighed 6Ibs 15oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jessica Hurd and Joseph Shanks of Farber, MO.
A son, Lincoln Edward Wisdom was born January 25, 2022 @ 6:14 P.M. He weighed 7Ibs 13oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kristin Ruhl and Tim Wisdom of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Mavis Joanne Glascock was born January 28, 2022 @ 7:02 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 1oz and was 19.9 inches long. Her parents are Emily and Odin Glascock of Quincy, IL.
