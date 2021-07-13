Hannibal Regional Hospital
HANNIBAL — Staff members at the Chris Coons Women’s Care Unit at Hannibal Regional Hospital announced births from Feb. 17 to July 9.
A son, Theodore Lee Adcock, was born at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kristen and Ryan Adcock of Hannibal.
A daughter, Remy LuRay Pryor, was born at 12:59 a.m. July 1, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Jenna O’Leary and James Pryor of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Wyatt Johnathan Geringer, was born at 1:46 p.m. July 3, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Ashley and David Geringer of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Kehlani Elianna Moore, was born at 7:09 a.m. July 6, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Raven Ecford and Lance Moore of Hannibal.
A son, Walker Dale Hanlin, was born at 12:19 p.m. July 7, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Lindsey and Sterling Hanlin of Barry, Ill.
A son, De’ Legend Martavion Jacolby Williams, was born at 8:49 p.m. July 7, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 50cm long. His mother is India Williams of Hannibal.
A son, Carter Joseph Hagan, was born at 6:32 a.m. July 8, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. His parents are Acacia and Jared Hagan of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Joseph Frost Gearhart, was born at 7:53 a.m. July 8, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Stephenie Wiegand and Robert Gearhart of Durham, Mo.
A son, Kye Michael White, was born July 8, 2021 at 8:03 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Alexis and Derek White of New London, Mo.
A son, James Oliver Losson, was born at 7:30 a.m. July 9, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. His parents are Amber and Schyler Losson of Hannibal.