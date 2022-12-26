Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Etta Joe Clayton, was born at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Randi Lee and Joe Clayton of Philadelphia, Mo.
Twin daughters, Lanie Jacquelynn and Ellie Mae Webb, were born at 2:10 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. Dec. 15, 2022. Lanie weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long and Ellie weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Their parents are Allyson and Charlie Webb of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Ocean Renee Bradley, was born at 8:10 a.m. Dec. 16, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her mother is Brittney Bradley of Hannibal.
A son, Layne Wilson Walden, was born at 4:18 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Landry and Dawson Walden of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Kohen Marshall Niehoff, was born at 5:38 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His parents are Melanie and Tyler Niehoff of Hannibal.
A son, Ashton Eugene Hoskins, was born at 5:33 a.m. Dec. 20, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Alex Hoskins of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Blake Hudson Neill, was born at 6:01 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Her parents are Amy Ohnemus and James Neill of Hannibal.
A son, Anakin James Allen McKim, was born at 4:18 a.m. Dec. 21, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. His mother is Elizabeth McKim of Taylor, Mo.
A daughter, Jasmine Leanne Hughart, was born at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Christy Ruiz and Addison Hughart of Hannibal.
A son, Tomlin Banks White, was born at 12:18 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jordan and Andrew White of Hannibal.
A son, Beckett Lane Myers, was born at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 23, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Kelsey and Luke Myers of Palmyra, Mo.
