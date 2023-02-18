Hannibal Regional Hospital
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 7:51 pm
A son, Tomlin Banks White was born Dec. 22, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. He weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jordan and Andrew White of Hannibal.
A son, Kohen Marshall Niehoff was born Dec. 18, 2022, at 5:38 p.m. He weighed 8 lbs., 12 oz., and was 21.5 inches long. His parents are Melanie and Tyler Niehoff of Hannibal.
Twin daughters, Lanie Jacquelynn and Ellie Mae Webb were born Dec. 15, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. Lanie weighed 5 lbs., 13 oz. and was 18.5 inches long and Ellie weighed 5 lb., 12 oz. and was 18.5 inches long. Their parents are Allyson and Charlie Webb of Palmyra.
A son, Beckett Lane Myers was born Dec. 23, 2022, at 8:52 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and was 19 inches long. His parents are Kelsey and Luke Myers of Palmyra.
A daughter, Lunamae Lucille Borrowman was born Dec. 13, 2022, at 7:50 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Britni and Loren Borrowman of Barry, Ill.
A daughter, Ella Rey Ingram was born Dec. 13, 2022, at 11:48 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Ryne Ingram of Bowling Green.
A son, Ashton Eugene Hoskins was born Dec. 20, 2022, at 5:33am. He weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Amanda and Alex Hoskins of Louisiana.
A daughter, Blake Hudson Neill was born Dec. 20, 2022, at 6:01p.m. She weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz., and was 19.75 inches long. Her parents are Amy Ohnemus and James Neill of Hannibal.
