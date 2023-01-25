Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Keatyn Adalene Lilly was born December 10th, 2022 @ 11:06am. She weighed 8lbs 2ozs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kelsi Duncan and Jason Lilly of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Daxton Otis Edward Gauch was born December 12th, 2022 @1:06pm. He weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Ashlynn Valleroy and Dalton Gauch of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Ryder Joseph Sullivan was born December 13th, 2022 @ 2:39pm. He weighed 6lbs 6ozs and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kara Caldwell and Kyle Sullivan of Troy, MO.
A daughter, Ocean Renee Bradley was born December 16th, 2022 @ 8:10am. She weighed 7lbs 4ozs and was 20.5 inches long. Her mother is Brittney Bradley of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Anakin James Allen McKim was born December 21st, 2022 @ 4:18am. He weighed 7lbs 9ozs and was 21 inches long. His mother is Elizabeth McKim of Taylor, MO.
A daughter, Jasmine Leanne Hughart was born December 21st, 2022 @ 11:00am. She weighed 7lbs 3ozs and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Christy Ruiz and Addison Hughart of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Layne Wilson Walden was born December 16th, 2022 @ 4:18pm. He weighed 7lbs 12ozs and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Landry and Dawson Walden of Palmyra, MO.
A daughter, Etta Joe Clayton was born December 14th, 2022 @ 11:02am. She weighed 6lbs 14ozs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Randi Lee and Joe Clayton of Philadelphia, MO.
