Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Kennedy Grace Happs was born December 5th, 2022 @ 11:53pm. She weighed 5lbs 4ozs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kendall Powers and Aaron Happs of Canton, MO.
A son, Chase James Merida was born December 1st, 2022 @ 5:58pm. He weighed 6lbs 15ozs and was 19.75 inches long. His parents are Cassandra Mcintire and Matthew Merida of Louisiana, MO.
A son, Dawson Lee Flowers was born December 1st, 2022 @ 2:12am. He weighed 7lbs 3ozs and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Christian Bateman and Gregory Flowers of New London, MO.
A daughter, Rosalind Ariel Miller was born November 30th, 2022 @ 5:23pm. She weighed 6lbs 3ozs and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Rebecca and Norman Miller of Shelbina, MO.
A son, Wilder Ray Standbridge was born December 5th, 2022 @ 10:52am. His parents are Tiffanie Cunningham and Alex Standbridge of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Leigha Lou Hendricks was born December 2nd, 2022 @ 4:30pm. She weighed 10lbs 5ozs and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Baileigh and Philip Hendricks of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Creedence Joshua Genenbacher was born December 1st, 2022 @ 10:15am. He weighed 6lbs 14ozs. His parents are Arianna and Joshua Genenbacher of Hannibal, MO.
A son, Julian Daniel Tolbert was born December 9th, 2022 @ 8:49pm. He weighed 6lbs 14ozs and 20 inches long. His parents are Coral Green and William Tolbert the third of Bowling Green, MO.
