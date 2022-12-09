Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Lachlan Dempsey Kade Charlton, was born at 8 a.m. Aug. 25, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Megan Smashey and Clifford Charlton of New London, Mo.
A son, Dominic Cage Wagher, was born at 11:44 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022. He weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. The parents are Danielle and Chris Wagher of Hannibal.
A son, Spencer Collin Taylor, was born at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. He weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. The parents are Kristy and Grant Taylor of Hannibal.
A son, David John Wesley Hansen, was born at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 31, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. The parents are Danni and Jordan Hansen of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Maverick Jo Phillipi, was born at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 7, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parent is Kiley Phillipi of Hannibal.
A daughter, Emma Joy Moore, was born at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Elizabeth and Jamison Moore of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Luxon Nyles Janes, was born at 7:52 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Hillary and Derek Janes of Shelbyville, Mo.
A daughter, Charlie Jay Kuitle, was born at 10:29 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022. She weighed 10 pounds 2 ounces and was 22.25 inches long. The parents are Jordan Kuitle Frericks and Martin Kuitle of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Colton Carl Wilfred Neumann, was born at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 13, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Tristin and Chad Neumann of Quincy, Ill.
