Hannibal Regional
A daughter, Honey Jo Hardy, was born at 9:51 a.m. March 5, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Marah Stotler and Jordan Hardy of New London, Mo.
A son, Joshua Alexander Laird, was born at 9:57 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Deanna and Joshua Laird of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Kailynn Marie Holland, was born at 2:21 p.m. Feb. 18, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kristy Haynes and Kent Holland of Hannibal.
A son, Raiden Jess Roland, was born at 7:42 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. His parents are Charissa Gaage and Raymond Roland of Hannibal.
A son, Judah Michael Ward Click, was born at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Mandi and Uriah Click of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Adilynn Grace Robison was born Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:58 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 9oz and was 18 ½ inches long. Her mother is Tyeshia Amerson of Hannibal.
A daughter, Sophia Lee Ann Poyser was born March 1, 2021 at 10:41 A.M. She weighed 7Ibs 10oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Brandi Still and Alex Poyser of Middletown, Mo.
A son, Beau Lee Blackaby was born March 9, 2021 at 4:59 P.M. He weighed 7Ibs 7oz and was 20 inches long. His parents are Becky and Lance Blackaby of Paris, Mo.
A daughter, Laiken Christine Cowder was born March 15, 2021 at 6:13 P.M. She weighed 7Ibs 11oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Alexandria and Dillon Cowder of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Kinley Anne Mayer was born Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:15 P.M. She weighed 6Ibs 12oz and was 18 inches long. Her mother is Alyssa Mayer of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Carter Dale Brown was born March 17, 2021 at 9:44 A.M. He weighed 7Ibs 3oz and was 20 inches long. His mother is Kimberlee Lynn of Centralia, Mo.
A son, Meyer Thomas Hochgraber was born March 22, 2021 at 2:33 P.M. He weighed 7Ibs 15oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Serena and Thomas Hochgraber of Fowler, Ill.
A daughter, Hadlee Lane Chatfield was born March 22, 2021 at 12:19 P.M. She weighed 9Ibs 7oz and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Hailey and Larry Chatfield of Philadelphia, Mo.
A daughter, Noelle Elise Rose Reynolds was born March 23, 2021 at 3:18 P.M. She weighed 8Ibs 12oz and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Rachelle and Michael Reynolds of Hannibal.
A daughter, Alayna Jo McCormick was born March 25, 2021 at 11:52 A.M. She weighed 7Ibs 8oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Kymberly Woodhurst and Tanner McCormick of Laddonia, MO.
A daughter, Nadia Somone Lyneil McBride was born March 25, 2021 at 7:54 A.M. She weighed 7Ibs 3oz and was 20 inches long. Her mother is Jamaishia Turnage of Hannibal, MO.
A daughter, Etta Kate Terrill was born March 25, 2021 at 11:08 A.M. She weighed 7Ibs 10oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Shad Terrill of Hannibal.
A son, Jonah Craig Foster was born March 26, 2021 at 1:14 A.M. He weighed 8Ibs 5oz and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Shira and Josh Foster of Hannibal.