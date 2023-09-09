Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Mariann Sophia Turner, was born February 22nd, 2023, at 5:37 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Madison Woodhurst and Collien Turner of Mexico, Mo.
A daughter, Lennon Rae Harms, was born March 9th, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz. and 20.5 inches long; parents are Madeline and Connor Harms of Kirksville, Mo.
A son, River Alan Hurley, was born February 15th, 2023, at 6:21a.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Sidney and Kurtis Hurley of Memphis, Mo.
A daughter, Leionna Louise Blackwell, was born March 1st, 2023, at 6:28 p.m. She weighed 4 lbs. and was 17 inches long; parents are Denise Blackwell and Dylan Smith of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Aiden Donald Gralen, was born February 14th, 2023, at 8:38 p.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz. and was 21 inches long; parents are Sarah McClain and Stephen Gralen of Perry, Mo.
A son, Milo Alexander Woodrow, was born March 10th, 2023, at 7:56 a.m. He weighed 9 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Sarah and Jake Woodrow of Hannibal.
A daughter, Indie Lynn Gorton, was born March 2nd, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20.25 inches long; parents are Shana and Richard Gorton of Hannibal.
A son, Max James Tabor, was born March 15th, 2023, at 9:38 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. and was 20 inches long; parents are Tiffany King and Joey Tabor of Hannibal.
A daughter, Nevaeh Elizabeth Washington, was born March 13th, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Megan and Paul Washington II of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Adam Richard Hartwig was born March 3rd, 2023, at 12:54 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Madylan Jeffries and Colton Hartwig of Hannibal.
A son, Kaylon Dion Andre’ Williams II, was born February 24th, 2023, at 12:10 a.m. He weighed 9 lbs. 6 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Linsey Lovelace and Kaylon Williams of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lola Michele Haynes, was born March 9th, 2023, at 3:46 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. and was 19 ¾ inches long; parents are Heather Stupavsky and Hunter Haynes of Hannibal.
A daughter, Wrenleigh Jo Brothers, was born March 11th, 2023, at 9:06 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long; mother is Shawna Brothers of Hannibal.
A daughter, Elly Sue-Jade McClain, was born March 18th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. She weighed 9 lbs. 6 oz. and was 21 inches long; parents are Rebekah and Steven McClain of Perry, Mo.
A son, Benelli Pierce Sherwood, was born March 1st, 2023, at 11:55 a.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Cara and Dakota Sherwood of Canton, Mo.
