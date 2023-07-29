Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Jasmine Jynx Mae Bartley, was born May 10, 2023, at 6:13 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Alexis Mecham and Dunken Bartley of Hannibal.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 10:44 am
A son, Everett Knox Hegg was born May 11, 2023, at 10:45 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long; parents are Sarah Hegg and Donald “Joe” Hegg Jr of Mendon, Ill.
A daughter, Lillian Rose, was born May 9, 2023, at 3:46 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long; parents are Allison and Nathan Dameron of New London, Mo.
A son, Jackson Henry Klingele, was born May 9, 2023, at 8:40 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.25 inches long; parents are Stephanie and Drew Klingele of Pearl, Ill.
A son, Hudson Elliot Hogan, was born May 9, 2023, at 6:01 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Haley and Jason Hogan of Quincy.
A son, Eli B. Girod, was born May 7, 2023, at 4:07 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Barbara and Ben Girod of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Everleigh Gail Hudelson, was born April 27, 2023, at 12:15 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long; parents are Chasity Watkins and Kadin Hudelson of Hannibal.
A son, Emmitt Louis Hightower, was born May 9, 2023, at 2:39 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long; parents are Daryle and Adam Hightower of Quincy.
A son, Jay Alexander Denny, was born April 21, 2023, at 11:04 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.25 inches long; parents are Stephanie and Alex Denny of Bowen, Ill.
A daughter, Lainey Mae Mason, was born April 20, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long; parents are Shaylon and Dustin Mason of Barry, Ill.
A daughter, Roseleigh Lucille Hammel, was born April 16, 2023, at 2:21 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Caitlyn and Arthur Hammel of Clarksville, Mo.
A daughter, Abigail Gianna Faustina Weiman, was born April 18, 2023, at 3:03 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long; parents are Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy.
A son, Walter Jeremiah Beem, was born April 25, 2023, at 2:44 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long; parents are Sierra and Kolby Beem of Pleasant Hill, Ill.
A daughter, Londynn Juanita Rose Tarpein, was born May 13, 2023, at 5:33 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 and 1/4th inches long; parents are Chrystal Reed and Casey Tarpein of Hannibal.
