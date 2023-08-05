Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Raelynn Grace Poole, was born July 24th, 2023, at 12:31 p.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 21 inches long; parents are Brianna and John Poole of Emden, Mo.
A daughter, Vaya Kelly Lafferty, was born July 22nd, 2023, at 3:06 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 21 inches long; parents are Dakota and Michael Lafferty of Carthage, Ill.
A daughter, Charlotte Renee Hunold, was July 19th, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Hannah Mason and Tim Hunold of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Axleigh Wren Campen, was born July 16th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Megan Wright and Westley Campen of Hannibal.
A daughter, Macie Kay James Ganaway, was born July 17th, 2023, at 9:48 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Kelsey McCoy and Keith Ganaway of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lily Marie Graham, was born July 15th, 2023, at 2:45 a.m. She weighed 5 lbs. 10 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Stephanie and Leslie Graham of Hannibal.
A daughter, Juniper Skye McReynolds was born July 15th, 2023, at 6:14 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Kristen and Jonathan McReynolds of Canton, Mo.
A daughter, Huntleigh Ann Hetzler, was born July 21st, 2023, at 1:35 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Kendra and Jacob Hetzler of Canton, Mo.
A son, Gabriel Aaron Dean Lopez, was born July 19th, 2023, at 8:52 p.m. He weighed 10 lbs. and was 21.5 inches long; parents are Haley Cheadle and Cherokee Lopez of Hannibal.
A son, Bryar John Angelo Folweiler, was born July 24th, 2023, at 5:34 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 9 oz. and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Alexandria Quick and Memphis Folweiler of Hannibal.
A daughter, De’Vanie Renae Ann Douglas, was born July 25th, 2023, at 4:49 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Samantha and De’Vias Douglas of Frankford, Mo.
