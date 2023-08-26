Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Zipporah Anna Tegg, was born August 13th, 2023, at 4:43 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Anna and Matt Tegg of Hannibal.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 10:43 am
Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Banks Renee Scholl, was born August 15th, 2023, at 5:22 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Kalli and Logan Scholl of Hannibal.
A son, Coulter Lane Pearl, was born August 17th, 2023, at 8:33 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs. 8 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Halle and Matthew Pearl of Canton, Mo.
A son, Tate Langdon Geringer, was born August 22, 2023. He weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz; parents are Ashley Geringer and David Geringer of Louisiana, Mo.
