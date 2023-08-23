Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Creed Christopher Bieniek, was born August 2nd, 2023, at 2:14 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Taylor and Christopher Caleb Bieniek of Hannibal.
A son, Da’Mari Kentrell Armon Burney, was born August 3rd, 2023, at 12:39 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz. and was 19.25 inches long; mother is Kashonna Burney of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Anthony Duane Sinclair Jr., was born August 3rd, 2023, at 8:01 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Katrina McClain and Anthony Sinclair of Kahoka, Mo.
A daughter, Norah Kay Sanford, was born August 5th, 2023, at 7:48 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Ailie and David Sanford II of Moscow Mills, Mo.
A daughter, Eliza Maye Bradshaw, was born August 9th, 2023, at 2:29 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Erica and Jason Bradshaw of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Evans Dwight Stevens Flint, was born August 8th, 2023, at 2:31 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz; parents are Megan Craig and Raymond Flint of Hannibal.
A daughter, Cozy Rae Speaks, was born August 7th, 2023, at 9:08 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Sylvie and Michael Speaks of Monroe City, Mo.
