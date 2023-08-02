Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Hardin Cooper Michael Graupman was born May 17th, 2023. He weighed 8 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Lesley Withrow and Joshua Graupman of Hannibal.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 4:00 pm
Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Hardin Cooper Michael Graupman was born May 17th, 2023. He weighed 8 lbs. 11 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Lesley Withrow and Joshua Graupman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Hazel Ann Cain was born May 11th, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 17 inches long; parents are Mariah Baze and Kaleb Cain of Canton, Mo.
A daughter, Kynnlee Ann Busbey was born May 22nd, 2023, at 11:38 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long; parents are Kimberly and Dillon Busbey of Vandalia, Mo.
.
A daughter, Kinsley Rayne Bryant, was born May 23rd, 2023, at 6:54 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz.; parents are Nakirra Bryant and Jared Doda of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Everett Knox Hegg was born May 11th, 2023, at 10:45 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Sarah and Donald “Joe” Hegg Jr. of Mendon, Ill.
A daughter, Maela Renae Runge, was born May 25th, 2023, at 9:18 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 12 oz. and was 20.5 inches long; parents are Alexis and Ty Runge of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Joanna Rae DeOrnellis, was born May 26th, 2023, at 7:49 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz.; parents are Kendra and Justin DeOrnellis of Holliday, Mo.
A daughter, Adalynn Esther Elliott, was born May 22nd, 2023, at 10:51 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Sharla Rainwaters and David Elliott of Maywood, Mo.
A daughter, Harper Leanne McCarty, was born May 13th, 2023, at 5:23 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 21 inches long; parents are Bethany and Randall McCarty of LaPlata, Mo.
A daughter, Nola Cates Havens, was born May 16th, 2023, at 10:40 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 11 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Zoie and Whitley Havens of Hunnewell, Mo.
A daughter, BrynLee Renee Albright, was born May 19th, 2023, at 3:59 p.m. She weighed 5 lbs. 4 oz. and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Bethany LaFond and Robert Albright of Hannibal.
A daughter, Iris Kimberley Caples was born May 19th, 2023, at 7:24 p.m. She weighed 7 lb. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Liliana and Harrison Caples of Hannibal.
A son, Karson Mac Christal was born May 16th, 2023, at 1:08 a.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Madison and Kameron Christal of Hannibal.
A daughter, Scout Louise Simmons, was born May 26th, 2023, at 12:26 p.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 11 oz. and was 21 and 1/4th inches long; parents are Alison and Nash Simmons of New London, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.