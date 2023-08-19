Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Ryker Edward Jay Munger, was born July 9th, 2023, at 10:29 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 13 oz., and was 21 inches long; parents are Jessica and Corey Munger of Frankford, Mo.
A son, Dakota Hoen Rice, was born June 27th, 2023, at 6:46 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Victoria Huff and Stuart Rice of Vandalia, Mo.
A son, Jameson Alexander Lambert, was born June 18th, 2023, at 12:23 p.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 4 oz. and was 19 inches long; parents are Taylor and Corey Lambert of New London, Mo.
A son, Simeon James Barse, was born June 10th, 2023, at 4:38 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Kamille and Shahn Barse of Vandalia, Mo.
A son, Kade Michael Justice, was born June 7th, 2023, at 7:50 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs. 8 oz. and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Emily and Aspen Justice of Kahoka, Mo.
A daughter, Payton Ann Koetters, was born June 10th,2023, at 10:27 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz. and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Kelly and Nicholas Koetters of Hannibal.
A daughter, Emelyn Elaine Riley, was born June 10th, 2023, at 9:27 a.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Alexis Keesey and Bradley Riley of Hannibal
A daughter, Azlynn Jean Kendrick, was born June 12th,2023, at 7:52 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz and was 20 inches long; parents are Alexis and Patrick Kendrick of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lillian Harlow Crane, was born June 9th, 2023, at 12:14 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 12 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Erin and Dylan Crane of Philadelphia, Mo.
A daughter, Emersyn Faith Lewis, was born June 13th, 2023, at 11:37 a.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 inches long; mother is Meagan Lewis of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Waylon James Coleman, was born June 17th, 2023, at 3:06 p.m. He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19.5 inches long; parents are Dezzaray and James Coleman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Scarlett Sage Bloodgood, was born June 10th, 2023, at 12:08 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 1oz. and was 18 inches long; mother is Haven Bloodgood of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ryla Bobbi J Schmidt, was born June 3rd ,2023, at 3:53 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz. and was 18.5 inches long; parents are Kayla Scott and Ryan Schmidt of Clayton, Ill.
A daughter, Eastyn Renee Terrill, was born June 6th, 2023, at 9:20 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20 inches long; parents are Jennifer and Shad Terrill of Hannibal.
