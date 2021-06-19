Married 60 years: Phil and Minnie Smith

Phil and Minnie Smith of Hannibal, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends June 17.
The couple were married June 17, 1961, at the home of the bride's parents, William and Lucille Morrison, by The Rev. Raymond E. Brown.
They are the parents of Marcus and Anson Smith.
They have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.
Phil retired from Blessing Hospital in 2008 after 50 years service. Minnie retired from Hannibal Social Security Office in 2000 after 35 years service.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith are members of Willow Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Hannibal where Minnie currently serves as pastor.