Charlie and Ruth Paschal of New London, Mo., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their family.
Mr. Paschal and the former Ruth Wittmus were married Aug. 7, 1971, at St John’s Lutheran Church.
The couple met through various church activities.
Charlie is retired from Quincy Soybean and still farms. He is also a Vietnam War veteran. Ruth retired as a teacher at area Lutheran schools after 37 years.
Charlie enjoys farming and Ruth loves to teach piano lessons to her various students. They are both active members of St. John’s Lutheran church. Ruth enjoys playing the organ there and fills in sometimes at Immanuel Lutheran in West Ely. They both love spending time in their garden and visiting with their children and grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Paschal are members of St. John’s Lutheran.