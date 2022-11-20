Married 35 years: John and Pamela Douglas

John and Pamela Douglas of Pleasant Hill, Ill., are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a future trip to Scotland.
John Douglas and the former Pamela Long were married November 20, 1987, at First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy.
John and Pamela Douglas of Pleasant Hill, Ill., are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary with a future trip to Scotland.
John Douglas and the former Pamela Long were married November 20, 1987, at First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy.
They are the parents of Susan Douglas of Lexington, Ky., Kris Ann (Dr Eric) Moghadamian of Lexington, Ky., and John Tyler Douglas of Cincinnati, Ohio.
They have 2 grandchildren.
The couple met while Pam was working at Gem City Savings and Loan.
John is a retired police sargent from the Quincy Police Department after 28 years of service. Pamela works as an accounting clerk.
Pam enjoys sewing quilts and reading. They both enjoy traveling, target shooting, and watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.
Mr. and Mrs. Douglas are members of The Crossing of Pike County.
