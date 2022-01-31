NEW CANTON, Ill. — Phillip & Anita (Erke) Bellovich will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends during a gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Tabernacle of Praise Church.
The couple was wed Dec. 17, 1971, at Nazarene Church in Hull, Ill. They have three children, {span}Amy Bellovich, of St. Louis, Mo.; Kyla (Rich) Brinkman, of Quincy, Ill.; and Lucinda Gilligan, of Quincy, Ill. They have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
They are both retired, and Mrs. Bellovich works one day a week at the Hannibal Regional Children’s Center. They enjoy going to St. Louis Cardinals games, gardening, bowling and spending time with family.
Everyone is invited to the celebration Sunday, Feb. 6. The event is being hosted by the couple’s children.
