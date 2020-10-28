NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ed and Beverley Palmer will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5, 2020.
Per their request, the family is honoring them with a card shower instead of a gathering due to COVID-19. Best wishes may be sent to 19124 Homestead Road, New London, MO 63459.
Ed Palmer and the former Beverley Cragen were married on November 5, 1960 at Union Chapel Church in Center, MO.
Ed is a life-time farmer and at age 79, he still farms full-time with his nephew and grandson. Beverley was the Ralls County deputy assessor for many years and retired from Missouri Department of Transportation in Hannibal in 2007 at age 65. She is now a full-time farm wife, keeping the help fed and all the books for the farm.
Children are Lorilie (Jamie) Mills of Centralia and Rodney Palmer, who proceeded them in death at age 19 months in March 1969.
Grandchildren are Justin Mills and Jennifer (Mitchell) Benoit of Centralia, along with two great grandchildren.
The Palmers have been active in Olivet Christian Church in Center. Their life’s work and pride, besides their family, has been their farm. Their claim to fame is keeping an extremely tidy household, yard, and their John Deere equipment is kept in immaculate condition.
With the pair nearing 80 years of age, they have been blessed that they still are just as active in the farming operation as they were 20 years ago and they find pleasure in continuing their life's work.