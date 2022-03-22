MONROE CITY -- The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to an “Evening with Wildlife” on March 31 in the Monroe City Middle School gym.
A featured presentation “Bears in Missouri” by MDC Resource Scientist beginning at 7 p.m. followed by a demonstration from K9 Penny and her handler Corporal Don Clever.
Department personnel will be on hand and will utilize exhibits to discuss wildlife and answer any questions.
These exhibits include:
- MDC Hatchery Biologist
- MDC Fisheries Biologist
- Foresters, US Army Corps of Engineers
- MO State Parks
- Highway Patrol Marine Division
- Taxidermist
- Quails Forever
- National Wild Turkey Federation
- Live Snakes
- Beekeepers
- Pollinators
There will also be a laser Shooting Range.
Sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation in cooperation with Monroe City School District, the event is free to the public.
For more information, contact Conservation Agent Jessica Filla at (660) 651-0218.
