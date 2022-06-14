HANNIBAL — Aliviah Williams, daughter of Sarah Williams and the late Lydell Williams, was recently announced as the annual scholarship winner from P.E.O.
P.E.O. is an organization of women, by women and for women. P.E.O. supports women both through friendships and through the bonds of sisterhood and through educational scholarships, grants, awards and loans. Each year Chapter LZ P.E.O gives a scholarship to a graduating senior girl at Hannibal High School.
"This year we are honored to announce our scholarship was given to Aliviah Williams," they said in a press release. "Aliviah desires to become a nurse and help people every day."
