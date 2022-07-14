Alana Lemon's Project Bookwork awarded by Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanas

HANNIBAL – Alana Lemon, sophomore at Hannibal High School, is on a mission to get books into the hands of kids in the community.
Lemon, the daughter of James and Anna Lemon, currently holds the title Miss Audrain Outstanding Teen of 2022 and her platform is Project Bookworm. She works to interest local children in reading and raise awareness of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which provides free books for children each month until the age of five.
On Thursday morning the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club presented Lemon with their 2nd annual Youth Community Service Award where she received a check for $100 to support her project, a plaque, and a framed resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives by State Rep. Louis Riggs.
Dana Rule, club member and chairman of the selection committee, presented the award and read part of the Riggs’ resolution which named her as a “Remarkable young Missouri Citizen whose efforts have made her a source of inspiration to all of those around her” and highlighted her local efforts.
Lemon has gone into elementary classrooms to read to students in kindergarten through second grade. She has also handed out books at Central Park during the Hannibal Farmer’s Market and recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the United Way’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Her childhood literacy initiative has impacted the lives of at least 65 students.
Rule said Lemon embodies the values that they look for in the recipient of the Youth Community Service Award, which is open annually to any child 18 and younger. The club believes that children of all ages should be recognized “if they are doing something outstanding in the community.”
“We are looking for young people who are performing notable or stand out community service, something that is perhaps not just a one-time shop but ongoing and involvement in making an impact on the community,” he said.
