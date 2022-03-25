The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed to the public starting at noon Wednesday, March 30 due to setup for the Quilt Show.
The Recreation Center will also be closed all day March 31 and April 1.
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild Show is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2. More than 200 quilts will be on display. Admission is $5.
