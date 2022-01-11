Feb. 1 Noon to 3 p.m. Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings
Feb. 1 5:30 p.m. -Pickleball League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 2 6:30-9 p.m. Indoor Archery at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, $5 per visit
Feb. 3 6:30-9 p.m. Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 5 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teen Health Fair at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, featuring several booths on health and safety for teens, a DJ with music, free prizes for teens and free food for all visitors. Information on mental health issues, dental health, abstinence, contraception, sexually transmitted diseases and effects of drugs and alcohol will be presented. Masks are required.
Feb. 8 Noon to 3 p.m. Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings
Feb. 8 5:30 p.m. Pickleball League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 9 6:30-9 p.m. Indoor Archery at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, $5 per visit
Feb. 10 6:30-9 p.m. Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 12 10 a.m. Ice Bowl disc golf tournament at Huckleberry Park at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course, fee of $10 goes to Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 500 Marion County schoolchildren
Feb. 13 1 p.m. Winter Wonderland Playtime nature program at Riverview Park, make reservations by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Feb. 15 Noon to 3 p.m. Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings
Feb. 15 5:30 p.m. Pickleball League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 16 6:30-9 p.m. Indoor Archery at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, $5 per visit
Feb. 17 6:30-9 p.m. Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb 19 3-10 p.m. Black History Month Community Celebration at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 22 Noon to 3 p.m. Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings
Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Pickleball League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Feb. 23 6:30-9 p.m. Indoor Archery at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, $5 per visit
Feb. 24 5-6 p.m. Job Fair in City Council chambers of City Hall, 320 Broadway, seasonal jobs in maintenance, lifeguarding and cashier available
Feb. 24 6:30-9 p.m. Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.