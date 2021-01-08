QUINCY — The Adams County Health Department reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases to 6,963, with 652 active cases.
There are 63 patients hospitalized, with six of those in intensive care. Adams County has had a total of 82 COVID-19 related deaths to date.
Hancock County reports 11 new cases, making 203 active out of 1,423 total infections. The county has reported 28 deaths and has four patients hospitalized.
In Pike County, there are 16 new cases reported, for a total of 1,464 in the county; 105 are active cases, with four patients hospitalized. There have been 39 deaths.
In Missouri, the Marion County Health Department reports two new deaths, bringing the total to 59. The department reports 19 new cases, with 168 active cases, and 14 patients in the hospital.
With three new cases reported Friday, Clark County’s total stands at 594 cases, 13 of which are active. While there are no patients hospitalized, 21 residents have died from the virus.
Ralls County shows 13 new cases, with 52 active out of a total 934 reported. One additional death in the county brings the total to 10, with five residents hospitalized.
Lewis County also reports 13 new cases, with 85 active and a total of 958 reported cases. The county has had 14 COVID-19-related deaths.
In Shelby County, the health department reports one new death and 11 new cases. The total for the county stands at 548, with 51 active cases, three patients in the hospital, and a total of eight deaths to date.