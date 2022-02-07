MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — The US Army Corps of Engineers sent a notice out to Mark Twain Lake deer hunters last week stating that numerous deer stands need to be removed around the lake or they will be subject to impoundment.
The notice released on Feb. 3 stated that the deer stands, which were discovered during a boundary line inspection of the lake, were posted with a notice tag requesting their removal and informing them that if the stands are still in place when Corps Rangers return that they will be considered abandoned property.
The announcement is stated to be in accordance with rules that govern the public lands of the lake (Part 327.20 of Title 36) which allows the use of deer stands but states, “Personal property of any kinds shall not be abandoned, stored, or left unattended upon project lands or waters.”
Regardless if the stands have a posted notice or not, the US Army Corps strongly encourages hunters, “Be responsible and remove your stands from the public lands at Mark Twain Lake.”
To arrange a return for deer stands that have been impounded, contact the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097. The owner of the stand may be subject to a citation and an impoundment fee.
