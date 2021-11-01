From ghosts and goblins to princesses and astronauts, New London's Main Street and beyond was a display of young Halloween characters who paraded from house to house - many with lit up yards to welcome them - for candy last Sunday night.
Some gathered with the Sheriff of Ralls County, Brad Stinson, who made chili for the community at the Forget Me Not Senior Center on Main Street, and others went through the display at the New London Firehouse where candy and hot dogs were served.
A New London police officer also patrolled the streets while throwing candy out to the trick or treaters he drove by.
