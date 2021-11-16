Unlike many people my wife, Nancy, and I do not have the bumper sticker that reads "I brake for yard sales." It is not that we do not appreciate a good bargain such as can be frequently found at a yard or garage sale, it is just that we have enough stuff already that we could have our own big sale, which we will undoubtedly have to do before we move to Kansas City one day.
Fortunately we have a bargain hunter in the family in our oldest son, Caleb. During a recent bike ride Caleb happened upon a yard sale that caught his attention. One of the items up for sale that intrigued Caleb the most was a Google Home Hub, which following a little haggling, belonged to our son.
As it turned out Caleb had purchased the device with Nancy and me in mind. During a recent trip home Caleb set it up so that we could use it in the immediate future.
My youngest son, Jacob, has a similar piece of equipment in his Kansas City home, but to be honest I had not paid close attention to how it operated. Needless to say I paid much closer attention when Caleb began showing us its features and how to access them.
Caleb had programed it to base the information it was providing, such as the weather forecast and current temperature, was for Hannibal and not central Illinois.
In addition to the weather forecast Caleb had programmed in a weather radar site. The hub has the capability of playing a wide assortment of music through YouTube. It also features a website capable of providing white noise such as ocean waves or a box fan humming. Caleb has it set up to access St. Louis radio station KMOX so I no longer had to pester Nancy to fire up the computer to tune in the station.
Caleb had also added a number of phone numbers that can be verbally accessed, which is an important feature for me since because of my hand tremors I can no longer dial a phone on most days. The phone feature proved very useful one day when I became stuck in my recliner and was able to have the hub call Nancy for assistance.
Regardless of whether I'm wanting to make a phone call, play music or find out what the overnight low temperature is supposed to be, the magic words to activate the hub is "Hey Google."
The hub hasn't been able to answer all of my questions, but it has done fairly well.
A couple of weeks ago I was curious when daylight saving time would be ending. Before the device could respond, Nancy's voice called out the correct answer.
My bride remains my trusted source of information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.