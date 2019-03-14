Thursday, March 21 Do not miss the Havana Cuba All-Stars performance at 7:30 p.m. in Baldwin Hall Auditorium on the Truman campus. This performance is part of the Kohlenberg Lyceum Series. Listen to some of Cuba's greatest musicians and watch three of Cuba's finest dancing couples perform. For costs and more information call 660-785-4016. Friday, […]

Thursday,March 21

Donot miss the Havana Cuba All-Stars performance at 7:30 p.m. in Baldwin HallAuditorium on the Truman campus. This performance is part of the KohlenbergLyceum Series. Listen to some of Cuba's greatest musicians and watch three ofCuba's finest dancing couples perform. For costs and more information call 660-785-4016.

Friday,March 22

Eatdinner at the Mary Immaculate Fish Fry beginning at 5:30 p.m. at MaryImmaculate, 716 E. Washington. Try fried or baked fish, lots of sides and cakeor pie! For costs and more information call 660-665-2466.

Saturday,March 23

Areyou a Spiderman fan? The Adair County Librarywill be showing Spider-man into the Spider-verse movie beginning at 1:00 p.m. atthe Library, 1 Library Lane. For more informationcall 660-665-6038.

March22-23

Planto see a performance of the Odd Couple at Curtain Call Theater, 512 W.Elizabeth. This zany comedy about twomismatched roommates is full of laughs. Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening. There will also be performances March28-30. For costs and more information goto: https://www.facebook.com/CurtainCallKirksville/

Sunday,March 24

Enjoya Sunday afternoon saxophone concert at Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall on theTruman campus at 2:00 p.m. Guest artist,Emily Laboda will perform. This concertis free and open to the public. For moreinformation call 660-785-4417.

Monday, March 25

Getthe kids ready for summer with swimming lessons at the Aquatic Center, 801 EMill. Kirksville Parks and Recreation isstarting a new round of swimming lessons and water babies. Beginning swimming lessonsand intermediate lessons are available as well as water babies for those 6months to 4 years. For more information call 660-627-1485.Registerat: http://www.kirksvillecity.com/parkprograms.

Tuesday,March 26

Learnabout Slinking Salamanders at Conservation Kids at the Missouri ConservationCenter, 3500 S. Baltimore. The programbegins at 12:30 p.m. Find out about Missouri's nearly 50 species and subspeciesof salamanders. For more informationemail: alyssa.garver@mdc.mo.govor call 660-785-2420.