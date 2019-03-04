Thursday, March 7 Bees, Tales From The Hive, a documentary all about bees will be shown at Nature Night at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore at 6:00 p.m. Learn about the fascinating life of a working bee colony at close range. After the movie, make a bee nesting house to take home. For […]

Bees, Tales From The Hive, a documentary all about bees will be shown at Nature Night at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore at 6:00 p.m. Learn about the fascinating life of a working bee colony at close range. After the movie, make a bee nesting house to take home. For more information call 660-785-2420.

Enjoy live music this evening at the Truman Bands Invitational Concert with Wind Symphony I, beginning at 8:00 p.m. in the Ophelia Parrish Performance Hall on the Truman campus. For more information call 660-785-4417.

Looking for a fun and exciting way for your child to spend their week off school? The YMCA, 1708 S. Jamison has Spring Break Camp from 7:45-5:15 p.m. for children ages Kindergarten- 6th grade. Your child can enjoy a week of learning, play and crafts. Pre-registration is required before camp starts and space is limited. For more information call 660-665-1922.

Celebrate Spring Break right here at home. Enjoy a morning at a museum by visiting the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine, 800 E. Jefferson, open 8:00-5:00 p.m. Take an afternoon and swim in the indoor pool at the Kirksville Aquatic Center. The pool is open from 1:00 " 7:00 p.m. In the evening, go to a movie at Cinema 8 or try to escape at the Escape Room. For more fun things to do on your Spring Break at home, go to: visitkirksville.com.

It is Makerspace Day at the Adair County Library, 1 Library Lane. Come in anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and create! For more information call 660-665-6038.

Conservation Kids can learn about Missouri's Mammals from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Missouri Conservation Center, 3500 S. Baltimore. See the vast array of mammals that call Missouri home! Make plaster cast Mammal tracks to take home. For more information call 660-785-2420 or email: alyssa.garver@mdc.mo.gov .