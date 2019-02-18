The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's enforcement division has tallied the number of hunting, angling and boating citations for 2018, and failure to carry a license was the number one violation. Game wardens issued more than 2,400 citations last year, compared to 2,500 in 2017 and 2,300 citations in 2016. Counties with the most […]

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's enforcement division has tallied the number of hunting, angling and boating citations for 2018, and failure to carry a license was the number one violation.

Game wardens issued more than 2,400 citations last year, compared to 2,500 in 2017 and 2,300 citations in 2016.

Counties with the most violations were Ramsey (343), Williams (227), McKenzie (202), Burleigh (107) and Stutsman (94).

The most common violations and number issued in 2018 were:

Licensing (622): failure to carry license (347); and hunting/fishing/trapping without proper license (219).Fishing (487): exceeding limit (187); aquatic nuisance species violations (86); and excessive lines (78).Boating (445): inadequate number of personal flotation devices (214); failure to display boat registration (58); and use of unlicensed/unnumbered boat (52).General (263): loaded firearm in vehicle (60); hunting on posted land without permission (54); and littering (42).Small game (242): using shotgun capable of holding more than three shells (60); failure to leave identification of sex on game (56); and exceeding limit (17).Miscellaneous (180): minor in possession (48); criminal trespass (27); possession of a controlled substance (25); and open container (21).Wildlife management areas/refuge (88): failure to obey posted regulations (50); and possession of glass beverage containers (21).Big game (57): tagging violations (21); failure to wear orange (10); and chronic wasting disease violations (10).Furbearer (34): shining/using artificial light (8); and illegal possession/taking (6).

A synopsis of 2018 violations is printed in the February issue of North Dakota OUTDOORS.