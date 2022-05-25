2022 Music Under the Stars Welcomes Familiar Favorites and New Artists

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.